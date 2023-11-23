Whitby Krampus Run brings dark side of festive cheer to town - here's when you can see the parade

Get ready to embrace the dark side of festive cheer in Whitby as the ancient folklore of Krampus comes to life in the heart of Whitby.

Whitby Krampus Run returns for its ninth outing on December 2, bringing its own interpretation of the centuries-old Alpine tradition of Krampus, the mythical horned creature known to accompany St Nicholas and punish the naughty.

This event brings a touch of eerie excitement to the festive season, offering a blend of folklore, creativity, and community spirit and has gained national and international recognition.

The event has developed to include local history and folklore to make it uniquely its own, The focus is on creating an exciting family friendly event for all to enjoy. This years chosen charity for the street collection is Whitby DAG who have lent a biker style scooter to be given the full Krampus treatment.

Participants in the 8th Whitby Krampus run starting from Whitby Bandstand followed by a slow walk up towards the whalebone arch. Picture James Hardisty.

Activities will be taking part on the Saturday at the Chapel On The Hill on Brunswick Street as Krampus begin to appear from around noon, where you can learn more about the history and significance of Krampus.

Visitors may enjoy mulled wine and Apple strudel from the cafe.

Get your face painted, make some Krampus cards and sit on the Krampus throne.

Official WKR merchandise will be available from The Bandstand.

A selfie for spectators at the Krampus Run - pictured (right) Jennie Trowbridge, of Stockton-on-Tees, having a selfie with her daughter Maria. Picture: James Hardisty.

The parade starts at 3.30pm from The Bandstand and the Krampusse and other critters make their way to the finale at the Whalebones, finishing at around 4.45pm.

Expect to see exciting additions to the parade with more of the magical beasts that have been made at the weekly community workshops in collaboration with the Men’s Shed and Eskmouth Scout Hall.

The red dragon and legendary Whitby Wyrm created in the community workshops will be appearing again and may even bring a friend.

Visitors are then requested to make their way to Dock End to see the spectacular fire dance performance from Mister Fox at Dock End at 5.30pm.

In the evening is The Krampus Ball which takes place from 8pm at the Met Lounge and Ballroom.

Hosted by Mackie, the ball this year has two exciting bands.

Headlining are Tangerine cat who are making big waves over in Europe and due to play their last show of the year in Whitby – they are multi-instrumentalists who craft a spellbinding sonic world using electronic production, hurdy-gurdy and voice.

The second act is Galdorcræft, a dark pagan neo folk band making their live debut to play their first album release The Nine - another exclusive for WKR, plus the return of the magician Elvus Krampley.

All ticket sales from the Ball go to the chosen charity Saint Catherine’s.

Visit https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/thee-krampus-ball-the-met-lounge-and-ballroom-tickets/13607118 for tickets.

On the Sunday there is a more laid back affair with appearances on the east side of Whitby culminating in the Hoss Race at 2pm on the Headland by Cholmley House in the afternoon linked in with Whitby Brewery.

Whitby Abbey may also be entering a competitor.

Organisers Laurence Mitchell and Elaine Edmunds say there is a wonderful creative team with members from across the country coming together to be involved in the event, which is increasingly popular and offers an alternative festive experience.