Whitby Krampus Run celebrates its 10th year - and organisers want the whole town to get involved

Participants during the Whitby Krampus Run in 2023 - Image: Bruce Rollinson

The dark side of festive cheer will return to Whitby this December as the ancient folklore of Krampus comes to life in the heart of the town.

Whitby Krampus Run returns for its tenth outing this year, bringing its own interpretation of the centuries-old Alpine tradition of Krampus, the mythical horned creature known to accompany St Nicholas and punish the naughty.

This event brings a touch of eerie excitement to the festive season, offering a blend of folklore, creativity, and community spirit and has gained national and international recognition.

The event has developed to include local history and folklore to make it uniquely its own, The focus is on creating an exciting family friendly event for all to enjoy.

Visitors flock to the town to celebrate the Alpine tradition - Image: Bruce Rollinson

Being the first to successfully introduce the alpine festive folklore figure to the UK the event has become an established favourite in the festive calendar and is now rooted as part of Whitby’s many features with its inclusion of local myths and legends amongst its many Krampusse (plural of Krampus).

Always innovating, organisers will this year introduce exciting changes to this year’s event.

Visitors can expect a festival with performances, activities and processions over the weekend of December 7 and 8 across the town, with a focus on Whitby Abbey and its surrounds on the Sunday.

This year organisers say they want to involve all of the town and the community to join in to celebrate the tenth anniversary.

The Krampus, is a horned creature which accompanies Saint Nicholas on his rounds. - Image: Bruce Rollinson

Throughout 2024 WKR has participated in popular local and national festivals and events including Fish and Ships and Made In Whitby.

They have also continued to raise funds for local charities with a series of successful talks from eminent guests.

This year forging closer relationships with local businesses and attractions has led to great opportunities to access resources to bring something special over the weekend of an alternative festive folklore experience. Something very different from a commercialised shopping centre Christmas.

A full timetable of the weekend, sponsored by Whitby Sea Salt, will be published and available soon in shops.

Watch the Whitby Krampus Run Facebook page for further information as it is released.