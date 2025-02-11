Whitby Krampus Run £2,100 cheque handover to Saint Catherine's

A cheque handover to Saint Catherine’s Hospice from the 2024 Whitby Krampus Run Ball raised £2,100.

The event took place at Whitby Brewery and featured Inkubus Sukkubus, supported by Galdorcræft, continuing on the Sunday with the Tengu Taiko Drummers and Westenra.

Despite Storm Darragh, the ball was well attended and Whitby Krampus Run was able to continue over the weekend to put on a modified programme of activities.

The Ball started in 2019 as a fundraiser for Saint Catherine’s and to date has raised £11,478.

Elaine Edmunds and Laurence Mitchell, organisers of Whitby Krampus Run started the fundraising in the memory of a friend who received care from them.

They said: “Many of us in the community will have family or friends who have benefited from this wonderful service.”

Whitby Krampus Run started 10 years ago as an interpretation of the Festive Alpine tradition where St Nicholas brings gifts to the good and his beastly companion Krampus is allowed to punish the wicked.

Over the years, the family friendly and inclusive event has become very popular and incorporates local folklore and history and with connections to local businesses and charities.

This year’s Whitby Krampus Run XI (ELF) will be on Saturday December 6 and Sunday December 7.

