Whitby Krampus Run raises more than £4,000 for Saint Catherine's and Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary

Susan Stephenson of Saint Catherine’s receives the cheque from the team at Whitby Krampus Run.

Saint Catherine’s received £3,146 from the Krampus Ball at the Met Lounge and Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary was given the proceeds raised during the parade street collection, which came to £1,108.

Event organiser Lawrence Mitchell said: “It’s been a difficult time for charities over the past couple of years to be able to raise funds in the usual way, so we were delighted that Whitby Krampus Run could go ahead as planned.

"We all pulled together to create such a memorable day.

“Thanks to Justin Bray and team at The Met for their support and our gratitude to Inkubbus Sukubus, Auger, Westenra and Elvus Krampley who gave their time and talent for a good cause with such fine performances.

"Also, a thanks to all who came to the event looking out for each other safely in these times.

“We would also like to thank Yorkshire Coast BID and Scarborough Borough Council for their support in making this event such a unique and special one.”

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are so grateful for the continued support of everyone involved in the Whitby Krampus Run.

"It is a spectacular event which captures people’s imagination – we always look forward to seeing the amazing costumes each year!

“This donation will go straight towards patient care to ensure that our services can be provided free of charge to those who need them, day and night, 365 days a year.”