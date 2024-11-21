Whitby Leisure Centre set to host Christmas fair
The centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with North Yorkshire Council, is keen to spread festive cheer within the community.
There will be around 20 stalls in the sports hall including arts and crafts, baked goods, clothes and more.
Everyone Active will have its own craft table where colleagues will be creating snowflakes, drawings and paintings with children.
There will also be a swimming lesson stall which will include a game of ‘guess the baby picture of the swim teacher’, with each £1 entry fee going to Breast Cancer Now.
Visits to Santa’s Grotto to meet Father Christmas will also be available for £5, while carol singing will be provided by local schools.
Refreshments include festive sandwiches and mulled wine will give visitors plenty of seasonal sustenance.
The event is on from 10am to 4pm.
Kyah Hall, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: “We are really excited to welcome the local community to our wonderful festive event.
“There will be something here for all ages and interests to enjoy and it will be amazing to see everyone get in the Christmas spirit.”
For more information about the event, call 01947 604640.