Whitby Lidl prior to the modernisation

The store opening times will be 8am-10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sunday, delivering Lidl’s offering of fresh, quality and great value produce.

As part of the refurbishment works, the store in Whitby will now have a larger sales area to provide a bigger in-store bakery offering, as well as a customer toilet with baby changing facilities.

The store’s car park has also been enhanced, increasing the number of car parking spaces to 80 including additional parent and child and disabled car parking spaces, two rapid electric vehicle charging points have also been installed.