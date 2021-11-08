Whitby lifeboat crew secure boat causing 'potential hazard' in the harbour

Whitby Lifeboat Crew were quick to secure the vessel

The crew were alerted to the drifting vessel and promptly attended to ensure the safety of the vessel and others in the harbour.

A post on the Whitby RNLI Lifeboat Facebook on Saturday November 6 page read: "Whitby RNLI were tasked to secure a boat within the harbour which had broken free from its moorings on the pontoon, causing a potential hazard to other vessels.

"The inshore lifeboat crew were launched and secured the boat using ropes and made contact with the owner."