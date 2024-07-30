Whitby lifeboat team's farewell to volunteer Keith as he joins RNLI in new full-time role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whitby RNLI is to bid a farewell to Keith Attridge after eight years as a volunteer – as he is joining the RNLI organisation as a full-time staff member.

Keith joined Whitby RNLI in 2016, starting as a volunteer crew member, but his previous experience at sea meant he quickly progressed through the training and in 2019, he passed out as a mechanic on the Trent class lifeboat George and Mary Webb.

He then took on a second volunteer role, providing relief cover for Humber RNLI, passing out as mechanic on the Severn class lifeboat in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He more training in his stride as qualified as a mechanic on the town’s new Shannon Class boat Lois Ivan.

Whitby RNLI Station Mechanic Richard Dowson with volunteer Keith Attridge.

Keith, who had been working as a self-employed plumber in Whitby alongside his volunteering, has now taken on a full-time role for the RNLI as a Coxswain/Afloat Mechanic.

The role, a new one for the RNLI, is to support all-weather lifeboat stations around the UK and Republic of Ireland with short-term cover, when the station’s coxswains or mechanics are away on leave, or training.

Keith said: "I am really looking forward to this new challenge and working full time for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The new role means I will spend quite a lot of time in Poole in order to train and qualify as a coxswain on the different all-weather lifeboats, and I can't wait to be learning from some very experienced crew members down there.”