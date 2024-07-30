Whitby lifeboat team's farewell to volunteer Keith as he joins RNLI in new full-time role

By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Whitby RNLI is to bid a farewell to Keith Attridge after eight years as a volunteer – as he is joining the RNLI organisation as a full-time staff member.

Keith joined Whitby RNLI in 2016, starting as a volunteer crew member, but his previous experience at sea meant he quickly progressed through the training and in 2019, he passed out as a mechanic on the Trent class lifeboat George and Mary Webb.

He then took on a second volunteer role, providing relief cover for Humber RNLI, passing out as mechanic on the Severn class lifeboat in 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He more training in his stride as qualified as a mechanic on the town’s new Shannon Class boat Lois Ivan.

Whitby RNLI Station Mechanic Richard Dowson with volunteer Keith Attridge.Whitby RNLI Station Mechanic Richard Dowson with volunteer Keith Attridge.
Whitby RNLI Station Mechanic Richard Dowson with volunteer Keith Attridge.

Keith, who had been working as a self-employed plumber in Whitby alongside his volunteering, has now taken on a full-time role for the RNLI as a Coxswain/Afloat Mechanic.

The role, a new one for the RNLI, is to support all-weather lifeboat stations around the UK and Republic of Ireland with short-term cover, when the station’s coxswains or mechanics are away on leave, or training.

Keith said: "I am really looking forward to this new challenge and working full time for the charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The new role means I will spend quite a lot of time in Poole in order to train and qualify as a coxswain on the different all-weather lifeboats, and I can't wait to be learning from some very experienced crew members down there.”

Station mechanic Richard Downson said: "We will be sorry to see Keith leave the crew at Whitby but are thrilled his hard work has been recognised with a full-time position for the RNLI.”

Related topics:Whitby