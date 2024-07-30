Whitby lifeboat team's farewell to volunteer Keith as he joins RNLI in new full-time role
Keith joined Whitby RNLI in 2016, starting as a volunteer crew member, but his previous experience at sea meant he quickly progressed through the training and in 2019, he passed out as a mechanic on the Trent class lifeboat George and Mary Webb.
He then took on a second volunteer role, providing relief cover for Humber RNLI, passing out as mechanic on the Severn class lifeboat in 2022.
He more training in his stride as qualified as a mechanic on the town’s new Shannon Class boat Lois Ivan.
Keith, who had been working as a self-employed plumber in Whitby alongside his volunteering, has now taken on a full-time role for the RNLI as a Coxswain/Afloat Mechanic.
The role, a new one for the RNLI, is to support all-weather lifeboat stations around the UK and Republic of Ireland with short-term cover, when the station’s coxswains or mechanics are away on leave, or training.
Keith said: "I am really looking forward to this new challenge and working full time for the charity.
"The new role means I will spend quite a lot of time in Poole in order to train and qualify as a coxswain on the different all-weather lifeboats, and I can't wait to be learning from some very experienced crew members down there.”
Station mechanic Richard Downson said: "We will be sorry to see Keith leave the crew at Whitby but are thrilled his hard work has been recognised with a full-time position for the RNLI.”