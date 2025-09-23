Whitby Lions offering grants of up to £500 for Whitby area charities and voluntary groups
The project covers the Whitby area, from Staithes to Robin Hood’s Bay and all points in between.
Do you:
Provide community-based support or projects?
Provide support from individuals?
Need to replace critical equipment?
Support nursery or school projects?
Support community sport and wellbeing, or any other project?
Application forms need to be submitted by January 31, 2026.
Visit the website www.whitbylionsclub.org.uk or email [email protected] for an application form.
Whitby Lions are also calling for people to add a stone to their Path of Celebration on the West Cliff, just down from the Captain Cook statue at “one of the finest viewpoints in Whitby”.
The path is to celebrate anyone who loves Whitby and say “no-one is too grand or too humble to be celebrated here”.
Please contact the Lions on the above details if you’re interested.
Hard copies of both application forms are available to pick up from the Whitby Pet Shop or the Royal Hotel in Whitby.