Whitby Lions offering grants of up to £500 for Whitby area charities and voluntary groups

Whitby Lions has launched a project to support local registered charities and voluntary groups by offering 10 grants of up to £500 each for project that will make a difference to the community.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project covers the Whitby area, from Staithes to Robin Hood’s Bay and all points in between.

Do you:

Provide community-based support or projects?

Wide angle shot of the area around the flagpole in Whitby where new stones will be sited.

Provide support from individuals?

Need to replace critical equipment?

Support nursery or school projects?

Support community sport and wellbeing, or any other project?

Detailed shot of first batch of stones at foot of the flagpole.

Application forms need to be submitted by January 31, 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit the website www.whitbylionsclub.org.uk or email [email protected] for an application form.

Whitby Lions are also calling for people to add a stone to their Path of Celebration on the West Cliff, just down from the Captain Cook statue at “one of the finest viewpoints in Whitby”.

The path is to celebrate anyone who loves Whitby and say “no-one is too grand or too humble to be celebrated here”.

Please contact the Lions on the above details if you’re interested.

Hard copies of both application forms are available to pick up from the Whitby Pet Shop or the Royal Hotel in Whitby.