Whitby Lions offering grants of up to £500 for Whitby area charities and voluntary groups

By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 16:55 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 17:36 BST
Whitby Lions has launched a project to support local registered charities and voluntary groups by offering 10 grants of up to £500 each for project that will make a difference to the community.

The project covers the Whitby area, from Staithes to Robin Hood’s Bay and all points in between.

Do you:

Provide community-based support or projects?

Wide angle shot of the area around the flagpole in Whitby where new stones will be sited.placeholder image
Wide angle shot of the area around the flagpole in Whitby where new stones will be sited.

Provide support from individuals?

Need to replace critical equipment?

Support nursery or school projects?

Support community sport and wellbeing, or any other project?

Detailed shot of first batch of stones at foot of the flagpole.placeholder image
Detailed shot of first batch of stones at foot of the flagpole.

Application forms need to be submitted by January 31, 2026.

Visit the website www.whitbylionsclub.org.uk or email [email protected] for an application form.

Whitby Lions are also calling for people to add a stone to their Path of Celebration on the West Cliff, just down from the Captain Cook statue at “one of the finest viewpoints in Whitby”.

The path is to celebrate anyone who loves Whitby and say “no-one is too grand or too humble to be celebrated here”.

Please contact the Lions on the above details if you’re interested.

Hard copies of both application forms are available to pick up from the Whitby Pet Shop or the Royal Hotel in Whitby.

