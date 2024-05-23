Whitby Lions to host family fun day in Pannett Park - here's who will be there

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitby Lions will be holding a day of summer spectacular activities in the town’s Pannett Park on Thursday May 30.

The fun family day will include traditional garden party stalls and games such as a lion-based treasure hunt, hoop-la, splat the rat, a monster book stall, a jigsaw puzzle stall, tombola and a plant stall.

There will be a free roaming lion, a cuddly toy to name, lion masks to colour in and wear, and you can plant your own sunflower.

Lions will be joined on the day by: Whitby Civic Society, Community Choir, a Maypole workshop, Whitby Library storytelling tent, Whitby Photographic Society, Pannett Art Gallery crafts, North Yorkshire Rotters, the Rotter’s Kitchen and Smoothie Bike – and a Beacon Farm ice cream van will keep everyone cool too.The Whitby Defibrillator Project will be holding familiarisation sessions throughout the day.