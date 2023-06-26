Whitby Lobster Hatchery's ambitious plans for future impress North Yorkshire Councillors

During the meeting in Whitby on Thursday, the North Yorkshire representatives heard how the hatchery, which works closely with the coast fishing industry, has ambitious plans to release 100,000 juvenile lobsters into the ocean every year.

The hatchery is in the process of creating an engaging way to teach visitors about the benefits of looking after the environment and to provide a space to study and research marine habitats.

North Yorkshire Executive Member for Open to Business, Derek Bastiman, said: “As the portfolio holder responsible for Harbours, Economic Development and Visitor Economy, I was incredibly impressed by the work that the team at Whitby Lobster Hatchery is doing.

Whitby Lobster Hatchery manager Joe Redfern (second from right) welcomes Cllrs Clive Pearson, David Jeffels, Derek Bastiman and Phil Trumper to the hatchery on PIer Road.

"As one of the largest lobster fisheries in the UK, Whitby plays a major role in ensuring that Yorkshire remains the lobster capital of Europe.”

North Yorkshire Councillor for Whitby West, Cllr Phil Trumper, who arranged the meeting, said: “The work that the team is doing is already having a significant positive impact on marine life on the coast of Yorkshire.”

The visit followed a motion approved by North Yorkshire Council to support the community following the unexplained crustacean die-off events.

