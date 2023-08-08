News you can trust since 1882
Whitby lunchtime concert at St John's Church - here's who's performing this time

The next lunch concert at Whitby’s St John’s Church, on Friday August 11, will feature piano music by Roger and Lesley Hall.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Aug 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 09:42 BST

Roger Hall studied piano at the Birmingham Conservatoire and had a long career in North Lincolnshire as teacher of music at secondary school level.

Noted for his work with school choirs, he gave regular concerts and produced four LPs of his choirs.

Lesley Hall studied piano and singing at the Royal College of Music.

Roger and Lesley Hall.Roger and Lesley Hall.
She moved to Lincolnshire, where she became recognised as a leading teacher of music in primary education.

She has been involved in many concerts and recitals as singer, pianist and accompanist.

All concerts begin at 11.45am and last for about 45 minutes.

There is a retiring collection in aid of Cancer Research.

The August 18 concert will see Scarborough poet Adrienne Silcock will read from her latest collection Of Gardens and Witches, with Jenny Hill reading some of her own poems relating to the Whitby area.

