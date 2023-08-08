Whitby lunchtime concert at St John's Church - here's who's performing this time

Roger Hall studied piano at the Birmingham Conservatoire and had a long career in North Lincolnshire as teacher of music at secondary school level.

Noted for his work with school choirs, he gave regular concerts and produced four LPs of his choirs.

Lesley Hall studied piano and singing at the Royal College of Music.

Roger and Lesley Hall.

She moved to Lincolnshire, where she became recognised as a leading teacher of music in primary education.

She has been involved in many concerts and recitals as singer, pianist and accompanist.

All concerts begin at 11.45am and last for about 45 minutes.

There is a retiring collection in aid of Cancer Research.