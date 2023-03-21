Whitby's Andrew Lax at Downing Street to receive his bravery award and inset, one of the burning cars on the Whitby to Pickering road.

Dad-of-three Andrew Lax was on his way to work at RAF Fylingdales when the potentially fatal accident happened near the first Goathland turn-off, heading away from Whitby, in May 2019.

And he modestly said: “I was just doing what anyone else would have done.”

An oncoming vehicle was heading towards 55-year-old Mr Lax, on the wrong side of the road, as he was driving to work his night shift at the RAF base.

The road had a slight bend which resulted in a head-on collision.

On impact, Mr Lax was left dazed and shocked, thankfully not seriously hurt – and managed to exit his vehicle.

Without hesitation, he approached the other vehicle which was already alight, and pulled the motorist out of the vehicle through the side window, as the impact of the crash had damaged the door which stopped it from opening.

Mr Lax then dragged the motorist, a German national, to a safe distance shortly before both cars went up in flames.

Both cars were destroyed.

Recalling the aftermath of the accident, he said: “I looked up and saw the flames and his car was on fire.

“I thought I saw someone moving around on the passenger side … but when I got to the man’s vehicle, I saw it was European.

"The man was inside, he was delirious as the flames were getting really high.”

Two fire officers who had just finished their shift at work then arrived on the scene, and they tried to pull the motorist safely away from his car.

"We were talking to him and he kept saying ‘LPG car’ and we had to drag him away further.”

An air ambulance then took the man to hospital. Mr Lax escaped with bruising and minor cuts.

He was one of 15 people named in the 2023 Civilian Gallantry List, just published by the Home Office – the awards are particularly special this year as they are from the final Civilian Gallantry List to be approved by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, after 70 years of awards.

Mr Lax and his wife Julie were invited to a special ceremony at London’s Downing Street with the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, where he was presented with his honour.

The awards recognise the bravery of people who put themselves at risk to save, or attempt to save, another person’s life.

“I'm delighted to get the award but I was just doing what anyone else would have done in the circumstances,” said Mr Lax, who lives on Northway.

"I didn’t even think about the car, I just saw someone in danger.

"It wasn’t a case of brave or stupid, I saw someone in need and it was just instinct.”

Mr Lax has also been invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace after the King’s Coronation in May.

Oliver Dowden added: “We all hope we’d react with courage in the face of danger.

"These people have lived through that test, and responded in the most admirable way.