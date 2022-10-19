The 33-year-old struggled with his mental health as a teenager, with undiagnosed bipolar disorder and untreated Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), leaving school without qualifications.

But a move to Whitby several years ago finally brought fresh hope – when he was referred to TEWV during a manic bipolar episode and finally received the care and support he needed.

James said: “The team tried lots of different approaches and medications, and really listened to me.

James Hines.

"They were so helpful, so supportive, which helped me come out of myself a lot more.

Now, with the help of employment advisor Tim Draper, through TEWV’s Individual Placement and Support (IPS) service, James is set for success as a photographer and YouTuber.

His video drone work has already been showcased on national TV, and he has just completed a prestigious project for the North York Moors National Park Authority (NPA).

“Photography is my therapy, that is why I love it so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Hines' picture of the Humber Bridge.

"It is instrumental to my personal wellbeing.

"Problems really seem to disappear when I have got a camera in my hand,” said James.

“It is a very mindful exercise. It gives purpose to be outside and you have to be very in the moment and present and be quiet in your head, otherwise your photos don’t work out very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just get my camera, forget myself and get lost in the composition.

Sheep avoiding sunburn, by James Hines.

"Everything else just disappears as you find ‘the’ shot. It really does add purpose and joy to the day.”

James was born in Scarborough and grew up in Bridlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout his teens his ADHD was unmedicated – proving “quite a challenge” during his most important years at school.

Despite leaving without exams, however, James was determined make his life a success – first going to college to re-take his GCSEs, then completing an access to university diploma.

A sprinkle of joy, by James Hines.

After this he secured a place at university but, when “the stress became too much”, James suffered from periods of depression and manic episodes in his second year and ended up leaving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was at this point he decided to take up photography to help his mental health and wellbeing, but continued to struggle with his mental health, finding himself withdrawing from society and “struggling in the most basic of environments”.

Since moving to Whitby, however, he has flourished under Tim’s care.

James’s work has been shown on TV’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh and he spent the summer taking pictures of villages in and around the North York Moors, after winning the tender for a project to showcase the area for the National Park Authority.

“This summer was tough. First I got Covid, then I was bitten by a tick and needed antibiotics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just as I felt better once more, one of my friends passed away, which was very difficult,” he said.