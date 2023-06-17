News you can trust since 1882
Whitby man to tackle 100 holes of golf in day to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK

Whitby man Sean Broadley is aiming to complete 100 holes of golf in a day during the Big Golf Race for Prostate Cancer UK.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 17th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Sean will be teeing it up from about 5am on Friday June 23 and aims to raise £1,000 for the charity.

Showing their support for Sean, pictured second from right, are club members, from left, Steve Swales, Club President Geoff Cooling, Norman Tennant and Ian Robinson.

All four men with Sean have a special interest in his effort in that they have received, or are receiving, treatment for prostate cancer.

From left: Whitby Golf Club members (L to R) Steve Swales, Club President Geoff Cooling, Norman Tennant, Sean Broadley - who is taking on 100 holes of golf in a day - and Ian Robinson.
Geoff said: “Sean has taken on a serious physical challenge to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and I would hope that he receives the support he thoroughly deserves.

"We four wish him well and he has all our thanks.”

Prostate Cancer UK aims to stop men dying from prostate cancer, through shifting the science over the next 10 years to focus on radical improvements in diagnosis, treatment, prevention and support.

