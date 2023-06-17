Whitby man to tackle 100 holes of golf in day to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK

Sean will be teeing it up from about 5am on Friday June 23 and aims to raise £1,000 for the charity.

Showing their support for Sean, pictured second from right, are club members, from left, Steve Swales, Club President Geoff Cooling, Norman Tennant and Ian Robinson.

All four men with Sean have a special interest in his effort in that they have received, or are receiving, treatment for prostate cancer.

Geoff said: “Sean has taken on a serious physical challenge to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and I would hope that he receives the support he thoroughly deserves.

"We four wish him well and he has all our thanks.”