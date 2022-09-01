Whitby man's 100-mile cycle ride raises £3,700 for charity
A Whitby cyclist has raised £3,761 for the charity Gems after completing 100.5 miles in less than six-and-a-half hours.
Robert Wilson set off straight up Blue Bank, over the Stape Road to Pickering and he touched on areas such as Malton, the A64 to Scarborough and Harwood Dale.
The ride was a total success with £3,761 raised.
Mr Wilson said: “What an honour to be able to present this cheque to the Gems, a small group of parents and carers of children with special needs.
"I would like to thank all of my customers, family and good friends for their support once again and the local businesses including Whitby Jui-Jitsu, Lashes By Lauren, Lockers Fish, Fletcher and Woodhouse, Electrical Network, Boulby Mine staff and Perry’s Plants Garden Centre for hosting our finish line.
"I hope this money enables the Gems to make unforgettable memories together and I wish you all the very best.”