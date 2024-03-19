Whitby man's Easter walk challenge to raise funds for Scarborough's Rainbow Centre

The walk will take place on Easter Monday

On Easter Monday, April 1, Lee Senior will take on part of the Cleveland Way and walk from Scarborough to Filey.

After meeting a homeless man travelling on a bus, just to keep warm, one day Mr Senior contacted the Rainbow Centre wanting to help raise funds for the homeless in his area.

He is being joined by friends and volunteers from the Rainbow Centre who will be providing much needed moral support on his endeavours.

The Rainbow Centre has been supporting vulnerable people in Scarborough for almost 27 years, helping the homeless as well as those in crisis.

The centre offers a variety of essential services including: a foodbank, café, hot showers, laundry facilities, access to clothing, toiletries, and bedding, start-up packs for new homes, and a debt advice service.

The charity focuses on supporting those in need in Scarborough.

On average it provides around 1,500 food parcels each month, and in 2023 carried out in excess of 14,500 critical interventions.

Jo Laking, CEO of the Rainbow Centre said: “I am overjoyed when members of the community contact us wanting to help raise funds through their own events like Lee has.

“I wish Lee and friends great success on their walk from Scarborough to Filey on Easter Monday.

“Thank you so much to everyone who sponsors him, every penny raised will make such a difference.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring Lee can donate online at www.justgiving/leeswalkfortherainbowcentre.