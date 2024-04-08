Whitby Marine Discovery Centre gets £99,000 from National Lottery Heritage Fund for new engagement programme

Whitby Marine Discovery Centre on Pier Road.

The Marine Discovery Centre began its journey more than three years ago and recently finished the installation of the visitors’ centre and lobster hatchery.

Opening its doors in October the facility has already welcomed thousands of visitors both locally, regionally and internationally.

The funding provided by The National Lottery Heritage Fund couldn’t come at a better time. In the wake of the mass mortalities, which resulted in thousands of dead crab and lobsters washing up on the coastline, there is more need than ever for the project to help ensure the longevity of the marine ecosystem and fishing industry.

The project, made possible thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, will see new staff hired, improved educational opportunities at the centre, community events, and delivery of conservational aims.

It will also provide an inspirational and educational visitor experience for young and old.

Co-creator of the facility Joe Redfern said: “I can’t really put it into words how much difference this funding boost will help, we have such great ambitions to bring positive change and education along the coastline and this is just such an amazing step towards achieving that.

"I’d like to thank everyone that has helped us get to this stage and of course a special thanks to National Lottery players.”

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We are delighted to award this grant to Whitby Marine Discovery Centre for a project that will engage local people in its important work to safeguard the North Sea’s marine environment.

"It is vital that we value, rebuild and protect our natural heritage so it is sustained for the future, and this project is great example of that.”

As part of the project, Whitby Marine Discovery is currently hiring a new Marine Educator to help fulfil its educational aims.

