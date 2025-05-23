Whitby Maritime Hub: how £10m project to 'drive economic growth' in town is progressing

Construction is well under way on a multi-million pound scheme in Whitby that is aimed at helping to drive forward the economy and boost job opportunities.

The Whitby Maritime Training Hub is aimed at establishing the port as a key player in the maritime and offshore renewable energy sectors.

It is set to build on the town’s fishing and sailing heritage with a dedicated centre on Endeavour Wharf to provide a greater breadth of careers in the port.

But campaigners Fight4 Whitby have launched legal action and want the quayside put back to how it was before work started on the hub – they say the wharf is the only suitable place for a site compound to service essential repairs to the harbour's piers and extensions.

North Yorkshire Council leader Cllr Carl Les, left, was joined on the site visit by a number of key figures involved in the Whitby Maritime Training Hub project, including the chair of Whitby Town Deal Board, Barry Harland, right.

Early technical groundwork has now been completed, and with construction gathering pace, leading figures behind the project have visited the site to witness the progress.

North Yorkshire Council leader Cllr Carl Les said: “The construction of the maritime training hub is all about driving new economic growth on the coast, providing a diverse and sustainable range of job opportunities to help ensure Whitby’s thriving future.

“This first-class training facility presents a wonderful opportunity to achieve that by creating and inspiring the next generation of skilled professionals and apprentices in a range of maritime industries."

Cllr Les was joined on the visit by Cllr Neil Swannick, the member for the Whitby Streonshalh division, and Cllr Phil Trumper, who represents the Whitby West division.

Whitby Maritime Training Hub site visit, from left, North Yorkshire Council leader Cllr Carl Les, Cllr Phil Trumper, who represents the Whitby West division, Linda Wild of the project’s steering group, and Cllr Neil Swannick, who represents the Whitby Streonshalh division.

They met with representatives from the Whitby Town Deal Board, developer Willmott Dixon and the authority’s property consultancy Align Property Partners.

Cllr Swannick said: “I’m very pleased with the progress of this development, and I am looking forward to the completion of this wonderful facility which I believe will benefit the whole community.”

Cllr Trumper added: “It was fantastic to meet all the stakeholders who are working so hard on the maritime training hub.

“I’m sure the project will bring a number of new opportunities for the town and it’s great to see the progress that is being made.”

The hub aims to provide training facilities and accommodation for businesses and service providers to inspire the next generation of skilled apprentices and maritime industry professionals.

It will also contain engineering workshops and office space for marine-based start-up businesses and other maritime industries.

North Yorkshire Council will initially manage the facility.

The chair of Whitby Town Deal Board, Barry Harland, said: “It is great that this construction is now under way.

"When meeting the councillors and key contractors involved, it was clear how passionate everyone is in wanting to deliver a world-class facility for Whitby.

“As the project continues to gather pace, I expect the excitement will only continue to build among local communities about the many opportunities that the hub will provide.”

The funding for the project, which is expected to cost £10m, will come from the £17.1m given to Whitby as part of the Government’s Town Deals programme.

Nationally-recognised developer, Willmott Dixon, will be leading on the construction – which is expected to be completed by April 2026.

Council-owned property consultancy Align Property Partners will take on the day-to-day management of the site.