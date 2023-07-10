Whitby Museum - see what events are going on over the summer in attraction's 200th year

Events for the museum’s bicentenary year continue with family-friendly interactive storytelling and Meet the Curator.

In Every Object Tells a story! Bidi’s Interactive Family Stories are coming to Whitby Museum.

Join Bidi in the Explorers Wing as she delights young and old telling stories inspired by items within the collection.

Bidi’s unique style of interactive storytelling will be taking place across the summer and is aimed at families, young and old.

The sessions will last between 45 minutes and an hour.

To coincide with Whitby Steampunk Weekend, the Social History and Costume curators will be on hand in the museum on July 22.

Social History curator Pat McCarthy will be showing off some of the best objects – how would you use a flea trap?

Find out the purpose of the Hangman’s Pendant and see that there’s more to hat pins than meets the eye.

The costume collection accumulated across the past 200 years celebrates changing Whitby fashions through the ages and includes glamorous gowns down to everyday vests, uniforms and hats and all sorts of wonders in between.

Whitby, once isolated by poor access across the moors, was once self-sufficient in milliners, clothing makers and shoemakers.

Costume Curator Alison Roberts and assistant Karen Snowdon will be in the costume gallery offering a sneak peek behind the scenes.

Find out the history of the ever-popular black wedding dress with the 17-inch waist and find out more about the collection.

The curator of Natural History Elaine Hoyle will be in the museum on Wednesday August 23, talking through the birds, both common and rare.

Find out what was involved in the preservation of these specimens and about what threats they now face in the wild.

Bidi’s interactive Family Stories

Wednesday July 26; August 2, 9, 16 and 30. Sessions at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm.

Meet the Curator: Social History

Saturday July 22, 10am to noon, 1pm to 3pm.

Costume

Saturday July 22, 1pm to 3pm.

Natural History

August 23, 10am to midday.

