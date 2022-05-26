Whitby Museum to finally host Scoresby's Arctic exhibition - here's when you can see it

The exhibition was originally due to run in 2020 to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the publication of William Scoresby Junior’s An Account of the Arctic Regions, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The exhibition will now open on Friday May 27 and run until the beginning of December.

Giving a glimpse of Scoresby’s Arctic, the exhibition looks at his ground-breaking scientific discoveries in Arctic biology, climate, water pressure and magnetism, as described in the book.

William Scoresby Junior, picture courtesy of Whitby Literary and Philosophical Society.

It also briefly notes more recent developments in Arctic science and changes in circumstances in the area since Scoresby’s time.

Many of Scoresby’s original unpublished drawings and maps from Whitby Museum’s archives are displayed for the first time.

Among the artefacts on display are: the original manuscript of the book; a compass chronometer and a selection of teeth and claws.

The artist, Caroline Hack, has visited Svalbard twice and has provided recent photographs and maps of the area to compare to Scoresby’s work.

The Whaling Grounds original textile artwork by Caroline Hack.

Caroline is also a textile artist and the exhibition is brought to life by her textile artworks, snowflake embroideries and snowflake installation.

There will be a chance to meet and chat with Caroline and Whitby Museum Scoresby curator Fiona Barnard at a special Meet the Artist weekend on June 11 and 12.

Drop in between 10am and 12.30pm, or 1.30pm and 4pm as Caroline demonstrates her artistic processes within the exhibition.

Whitby Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am to 4.30pm with last admission at 4pm.