Whitby Museum to welcome TV show presenter Caroline Hawley as part of bicentary celebrations

On Saturday April 8, Caroline will be telling tales about her life and experiences as an auctioneer and TV presenter.

Ticket holders are able to bring along an item to be valued – find out what your treasured items are worth during the valuation session following the talk.

Larger items can be valued by bringing along photographs of them.

TV presenter Caroline Hawley is coming to Whitby Museum.

The evet starts at 2pm. Tickets £5 non-members; free to Whitby Literary & Philosophical Society members.

Booking Essential, tickets available via Eventbrite. Visit www.whitbymuseum.org.uk for more.

Also taking place at Whitby Museum in April will be a talk by Keith Thompson, President of the Plough Stots.