Whitby Museum to welcome TV show presenter Caroline Hawley as part of bicentary celebrations

Whitby Museum will be welcoming Caroline Hawley from TV’s Bargain Hunt and Flog It! as part of its ongoing bicentenary celebrations.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:02 BST

On Saturday April 8, Caroline will be telling tales about her life and experiences as an auctioneer and TV presenter.

Ticket holders are able to bring along an item to be valued – find out what your treasured items are worth during the valuation session following the talk.

Larger items can be valued by bringing along photographs of them.

TV presenter Caroline Hawley is coming to Whitby Museum.
The evet starts at 2pm. Tickets £5 non-members; free to Whitby Literary & Philosophical Society members.

Booking Essential, tickets available via Eventbrite. Visit www.whitbymuseum.org.uk for more.

Also taking place at Whitby Museum in April will be a talk by Keith Thompson, President of the Plough Stots.

He will presents an illustrated journey of the history of the longest surviving long sword dancing tradition in the British Isles as they celebrate the centenary of its revival. This is on Wednesday April 12, at 2pm.

