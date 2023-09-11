News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Whitby Music Centre bands set to begin new term - here's how you can join

Whitby Music Centre bands will be starting their new term for musicians on Saturday September 5 at Caedmon College (Scoresby site).
By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:06 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

During term time, the whole of Saturday mornings is taken up with rehearsals of brass, woodwind, percussion and string ensembles, playing a wide variety of music, ranging from pop and rock to jazz, folk and classics, with termly concerts to share our performances with family and friends.

The bands are open to players of any age, with all abilities catered for by our team of County Music Service professionals.

The ensembles include:

Youngsters from Whitby Music Centre.Youngsters from Whitby Music Centre.
Youngsters from Whitby Music Centre.
Most Popular

- Beginner Band (for young Brass and Woodwind players)

- Starter Strings (for young violinists)

- Whitby Area Concert Band (for improving players)

- String Ensemble (for more able string players)

- Whitby Area Concert Band (for advanced musicians)

- Jazz Collective (an ensemble playing improvised jazz and big band music)

Email [email protected] for more more information, or to join any group, you can go for a taster session.