Whitby Music Centre bands set to begin new term - here's how you can join
During term time, the whole of Saturday mornings is taken up with rehearsals of brass, woodwind, percussion and string ensembles, playing a wide variety of music, ranging from pop and rock to jazz, folk and classics, with termly concerts to share our performances with family and friends.
The bands are open to players of any age, with all abilities catered for by our team of County Music Service professionals.
The ensembles include:
- Beginner Band (for young Brass and Woodwind players)
- Starter Strings (for young violinists)
- Whitby Area Concert Band (for improving players)
- String Ensemble (for more able string players)
- Whitby Area Concert Band (for advanced musicians)
- Jazz Collective (an ensemble playing improvised jazz and big band music)
Email [email protected] for more more information, or to join any group, you can go for a taster session.