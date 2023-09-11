Whitby Music Centre bands set to begin new term - here's how you can join

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During term time, the whole of Saturday mornings is taken up with rehearsals of brass, woodwind, percussion and string ensembles, playing a wide variety of music, ranging from pop and rock to jazz, folk and classics, with termly concerts to share our performances with family and friends.

The bands are open to players of any age, with all abilities catered for by our team of County Music Service professionals.

The ensembles include:

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters from Whitby Music Centre.

- Beginner Band (for young Brass and Woodwind players)

- Starter Strings (for young violinists)

- Whitby Area Concert Band (for improving players)

- String Ensemble (for more able string players)

- Whitby Area Concert Band (for advanced musicians)

- Jazz Collective (an ensemble playing improvised jazz and big band music)