Whitby Music Centre set to host spring concert - see who's going to be performing

Whitby Area Concert Band.

Whitby Music Centre brass, wind and string players will have an opportunity to show off their skills and celebrate their achievements so far this term.

Whitby Area Concert Band, Whitby Music Centre Training Band and the String Ensembles will be performing, as well as special solos and duets from the area’s talented young musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone welcome at the feast of music-making from a wealth of talent.

String ensemble performing at the Bandstand.

The concert is due to start at 6pm and entry is free.

Whitby Music Centre offers ensemble experience to students of all ages and standards, with a variety of orchestras and bands that rehearse on a Saturday morning during term-time and perform regularly in the Whitby area.