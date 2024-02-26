Whitby Music Centre set to host spring concert - see who's going to be performing
Whitby Music Centre brass, wind and string players will have an opportunity to show off their skills and celebrate their achievements so far this term.
Whitby Area Concert Band, Whitby Music Centre Training Band and the String Ensembles will be performing, as well as special solos and duets from the area’s talented young musicians.
Everyone welcome at the feast of music-making from a wealth of talent.
The concert is due to start at 6pm and entry is free.
Whitby Music Centre offers ensemble experience to students of all ages and standards, with a variety of orchestras and bands that rehearse on a Saturday morning during term-time and perform regularly in the Whitby area.
Contact [email protected] if you’d like more information on the concert or the centre itself.