Whitby Music Centre to hold open morning to recruit more players
The event on Saturday September 30 takes place at Whitby Sixth Form and offers an exciting opportunity for musicians of all age.
County Music Service dtaff are offering a chance to play in the music centre’s bands and ensembles.
Everyone welcome to join in the bands – or just go and listen!
Here is the schedule for the day:
9.30am to 10.45am: Whitby Training Band (beginner brass and woodwind)
9.30am to 10.45am: Esk Valley Concert Band (advanced brass and wind)
9.30am to 10am: Starter Strings (for beginner violinists)
10am to 10.30am: Improver Strings (all ages welcome)
10.45am to noon: String Ensemble (all ages and abilities welcome)
11am to 12.15pm: Whitby Area Band (more experienced players of any age)
11am to 12.15pm: Jazz Collective (playing jazz and big band music)
For more information contact [email protected] or just turn up.