The event on Saturday September 30 takes place at Whitby Sixth Form and offers an exciting opportunity for musicians of all age.

County Music Service dtaff are offering a chance to play in the music centre’s bands and ensembles.

Everyone welcome to join in the bands – or just go and listen!

Whitby Music Centre students.

Here is the schedule for the day:

9.30am to 10.45am: Whitby Training Band (beginner brass and woodwind)

9.30am to 10.45am: Esk Valley Concert Band (advanced brass and wind)

9.30am to 10am: Starter Strings (for beginner violinists)

10am to 10.30am: Improver Strings (all ages welcome)

10.45am to noon: String Ensemble (all ages and abilities welcome)

11am to 12.15pm: Whitby Area Band (more experienced players of any age)

11am to 12.15pm: Jazz Collective (playing jazz and big band music)