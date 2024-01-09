Whitby Music Centre to hold termly meeting at Whitby Sixth Form
At the event on Saturday January 20, there will be rehearsals with brass, woodwind and string ensembles, playing a variety of music - from pop and rock to jazz, folk and classics.
The bands is open to players of any age, with all abilities catered for by the expert team of County Music Service Tutors.
Everyone welcome to join in the bands - or just go and listen.
Schedule
9.30am to 10.45am: Whitby Training Band (beginner Brass & Woodwind)
9.30am to 10.45am: Esk Valley Concert Band (advanced Brass & Wind)
9.30am to 10am: Starter Strings (for beginner violinists)
10am to 10.30am: Improver Strings (all ages welcome)
10.45am to noon: String Ensemble (all ages and abilities welcome)
11am to 12.15pm: Whitby Area Band (more experienced players)
11am to 12.15pm: Jazz Collective (playing jazz and big band music)
Contact: [email protected] for more or just turn up.