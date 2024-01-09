Whitby Music Centre to hold termly meeting at Whitby Sixth Form

Whitby Music Centre will be holding its termly open morning at Whitby Sixth Form.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At the event on Saturday January 20, there will be rehearsals with brass, woodwind and string ensembles, playing a variety of music - from pop and rock to jazz, folk and classics.

The bands is open to players of any age, with all abilities catered for by the expert team of County Music Service Tutors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone welcome to join in the bands - or just go and listen.

Whitby Area Concert Band.

Schedule

9.30am to 10.45am: Whitby Training Band (beginner Brass & Woodwind)

9.30am to 10.45am: Esk Valley Concert Band (advanced Brass & Wind)

9.30am to 10am: Starter Strings (for beginner violinists)

10am to 10.30am: Improver Strings (all ages welcome)

10.45am to noon: String Ensemble (all ages and abilities welcome)

11am to 12.15pm: Whitby Area Band (more experienced players)

11am to 12.15pm: Jazz Collective (playing jazz and big band music)