Whitby musician realises lifelong ambition - realising songs composed over 55-year period
Julian Plested of Ruswarp first started composing songs when he was at school, performing them to friends and family, accompanied by guitar.
Then, as a young adult he badly damaged his right hand.
Julian said: “I really thought I would never play again after the accident.
"I started a career in education, got married, had children and forgot about the guitar completely.
"In fact, I didn’t even know what I had done with it!”
Then, aged 60 Julian took early retirement to look after his father, moving back into the old family home – and found his guitar.
“I also found all my old song books”, Julian added.
“The handwriting was faded, but I remembered all the tunes.
"My guitar was not playable, so I decided to buy a new one.”
Julian found a new way play the guitar.
He revised all his teenage songs and started composing new ones.
Now Julian has released an album – Julian’s Juvenilia - and is donating half the proceeds from CD sales to charity.
Julian said: “It has been such a wonderful rediscovery.
"I have been helped along the way by so many people, including Chris and Kristina at Beckview Studios in Scarborough, where I recorded most of the album.
"In remembering my childhood and my good fortune, I decided to donate a portion of sales to children living in war zones.”
Visit www.juvenilia.media for details, plus an animation of one of the songs, or email [email protected] to order a CD.