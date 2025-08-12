Whitby musician realises lifelong ambition - realising songs composed over 55-year period

A Whitby man has fulfilled a lifelong ambition – to release original songs, composed over a 55-year period with a 45-year gap in the middle.

Julian Plested of Ruswarp first started composing songs when he was at school, performing them to friends and family, accompanied by guitar.

Then, as a young adult he badly damaged his right hand.

Julian said: “I really thought I would never play again after the accident.

"I started a career in education, got married, had children and forgot about the guitar completely.

"In fact, I didn’t even know what I had done with it!”

Then, aged 60 Julian took early retirement to look after his father, moving back into the old family home – and found his guitar.

“I also found all my old song books”, Julian added.

“The handwriting was faded, but I remembered all the tunes.

"My guitar was not playable, so I decided to buy a new one.”

Julian found a new way play the guitar.

He revised all his teenage songs and started composing new ones.

Now Julian has released an album – Julian’s Juvenilia - and is donating half the proceeds from CD sales to charity.

Julian said: “It has been such a wonderful rediscovery.

"I have been helped along the way by so many people, including Chris and Kristina at Beckview Studios in Scarborough, where I recorded most of the album.

"In remembering my childhood and my good fortune, I decided to donate a portion of sales to children living in war zones.”

Visit www.juvenilia.media for details, plus an animation of one of the songs, or email [email protected] to order a CD.

