Whitby Musicport is back: see which star names are performing at this year's festival

Billed as the Musicport Club Weekend 2022 and running across October 22 to 23, audiences can expect a weekend of international music, art and culture – a two-day celebration of artists and DJs across three indoor stages, along with market stalls, a festival bazaar, children’s activities and workshops.

Local, national and international artists will perform across unique performance spaces including the The Club Stage, The DJ Hub and Bob’s BlundaBus - a stalwart at the Edinburgh Festival, providing an intimate and unique venue.

The prestigious festival, founded by Jim and Sue McLaughlin back in 2000, has grown to be one of the best-known and loved international festivals on the music calendar.

Andy Kershaw will be at Whitby Musicport this year.

Last year, Jim and Sue announced that they were to step back from the day to day running of the festival and are handing over the reins to local music

industry professional Simon Williams.

Simon says: “We are very proud of the great line-up for the Musicport Club Weekend.

"Very much a gathering of friends, this year the event will be even more intimate and close-up than ever with all of the best-loved elements of the Musicport Festival, which will return in 2023.

BCUC are appearing at Whitby Musicport.

"This year’s event will mix live acts and our wonderful resident DJs alongside workshops, comedy, and open mic sessions.”

Already confirmed to perform include South African band BCUC, top guitarist Justin Adams and gimbri (a skin-covered lute) player Mohamed Errebbaa, composer and multi-instrumentalist Luke Carver Goss, percussionist Gary Hammond, Bulgarian-born folk singer Eugenia Georgieva, York-based band Bull and The Ukrainians.

Musicport community outreach team will be providing music workshops to WHISH, Whitby Library and the Whitby Children’s Hub on Friday October 21.

On the Sunday, a children’s activity workshop will take place in the main hall, The Big Sing.

York-based band Bull will be appearing at Whitby Musicport.

Parents are welcome to attend for free for the duration of the workshop.

Early Bird Tickets are available until Friday September 23.

The festival runs from 10am on October 22 to 7pm on October 23.