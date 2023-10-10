Whitby Musicport returns with mix of global and local acts - here is a taster of what's on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular world music festival successfully relaunched following uncertainty around its survival after the pandemic – and saw an incredible two days of international music, art and culture.

And this year, the festival at Whitby Pavilion is expanding, with more world-class signed artists, independent artists, family-friendly workshops and activities, a festival bazaar and food, all on from Friday October 20 to Sunday October 22.

The long-running festival, founded by Jim and Sue McLaughlin in 2000, has grown to be one of the best-loved international festivals on the music calendar.

Revellers enjoying the Whitby Musicport festivities. picture: Paul Armstrong, the Artistic Lens

After Simon Williams, a local live music industry professional, took over the day-to-day running of the festival in 2022, he is keen to make it appeal to a bigger audience than ever.

Simon said: “We are overwhelmed with the response to last year’s smaller festival, and we are ecstatic to bring back a full-scale three-day event this year.

"We have a great line-up planned with a great mix of live acts and our wonderful resident DJs alongside workshops, comedy, spoken word and the Blundabus sessions (a fringe event outside Whitby Pavilion).”

The festival will boast a variety of unique performance spaces and performances.

Sunbeam will perform at Whitby Musicport

Robin Hood’s Bay folk singer Martin Carthy, Glaisdale’s David Neil Crabtree and Whitby band Sunbeam will be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Algerian political singer Souad Massi, Onipa – who have just headlined with Peter Gabriel and were invited by Africa Express to perform for Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday celebration – and Sisterhood featuring Sarah Jane Morris, who was in the Communards.

Storytelling folk musicians Harp and a Monkey will also be performing with the Fylingdales Folk Choir, while French reggae artists Massilia Sound System will bring their lively dancehall, hip hop, and drum’n’bass DJ set.

The event will also feature workshops at Whitby Pavilion

Jim McLaughlin, who is helping to organise the festival with wife Sue, added: “There’s all kinds of stuff going on which is really good and it should appeal to a wide range of music.

"I think the programme is really strong.”