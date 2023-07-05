News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Open Darts event raises £2,000 for Saint Catherine’s

Whitby man Garry Summerson has raised £2,000 through the annual Whitby Open Darts event which took place recently.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 14:17 BST

A total of 145 players were vying to be Whitby Open men’s champion – and Whitby’s Chris Quantock was within one dart of claiming the trophy and prize money, but Lloyd Pennell came out as the champion after a 5-4 win and took home the trophy and a huge prize of £700.

In the ladies’ event, Abby Scott defeated Rebecca ‘Bex’ Waterfall in the final in another high-quality tournament.

The men’s pairs event was won by Shaun Rutter and Lee Smith while in the ladies’ pairs Michelle Britton and Christine Readhead were victorious.

Whitby's Garry Summerson (left) is presented with an award in recognition of his 15 years' fundraising service to Saint Catherine's.
Whitby's Garry Summerson (left) is presented with an award in recognition of his 15 years' fundraising service to Saint Catherine's.
The mixed pairs event was won by Shaun Rutter and Bex Waterfall.

Event organiser Garry Summerson said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has taken part and helped to put on the event once again, including the Royal Hotel and the board and trophy sponsors.

"Feedback on the day was wonderful and we already have dates booked in for next year already.”

Ray Baird, Chief Executive at Saint Catherine’s, said: “A huge thank you goes out to Garry and everyone involved in the fundraising, an amazing total has been raised that will go directly towards patient care at Saint Catherine’s.”

Garry started fundraising after his mum was cared for by Saint Catherine’s and he received support from the hospice’s counselling team.

He has volunteered and supported the hospice for more than 15 years now and was recognised for this with a presentation at the hospice site.

Email general@saintcatherines.org.uk or call 01723 351421 if you are interested in becoming a Saint Catherine’s volunteer or fundraising.

