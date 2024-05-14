Whitby Pavilion cinema to host screening of Mary Poppins on classic film's 60th anniversary
Released from the Disney Vault in celebration of its anniversary, Mary Poppins shines like never before with an all-new digital restoration.
Winner of five Academy Awards, Mary Poppins is a movie experience your family will enjoy over and over again – and you can enjoy it at Whitby Pavilion cinema on Saturday May 18, screening at 2pm.
The script will be well known to many, but just in case – Mary Poppins flies out of the windy London skies and into the home of two mischievous children.
With the help of a carefree chimney sweep named Bert (Dick Van Dyke), the spirited nanny turns every chore into a game and every day into a “Jolly Holiday.”
Chris Colebrooke, head of marketing at Whitby Pavilion, said: “Disney Plus is fantastic, but nothing beats the thrill of seeing films like this on the big screen, as Walt Disney himself had intended.
“We want to encourage all, old and new, who know the songs from their childhood and even those who are watching it for the first time, it’s such a feel-good film that everyone can enjoy.”
Share the music, the magic, and the joy of Mary Poppins with a whole new generation for the first time, on the big screen this Saturday at Whitby Pavilion.
Tickets for Mary Poppins (1964) and Mary Poppins Returns (2018) are on sale now and are available from www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by emailing [email protected] to request a call back.
