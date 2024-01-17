Whitby Pavilion set to host acclaimed paranormal show Most Haunted Live

An acclaimed paranormal show Most Haunted live is heading to Whitby Pavilion.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Most Haunted is the original and most successful worldwide paranormal investigation series made and is currently taking its spine-chilling theatre show across the country – and you can see it at Whitby Pavilion on March 4.

Presented by Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal together with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team, people will be taken on “the darkest, most terrifying journey of your life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theatre audiences will be shaking in their seats as Yvette and the team present Most Haunted’s All-Time top 10 scares, complete with unseen video footage from Haunted Castles, Manor Houses, Hospitals and Prisons.

Most Haunted Live is coming to Whitby.

A spokesman for the production said: “Most Haunted Live will take the theatrical experience to a whole new level with audience members taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija board and invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation.