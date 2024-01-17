Whitby Pavilion set to host acclaimed paranormal show Most Haunted Live
Most Haunted is the original and most successful worldwide paranormal investigation series made and is currently taking its spine-chilling theatre show across the country – and you can see it at Whitby Pavilion on March 4.
Presented by Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal together with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team, people will be taken on “the darkest, most terrifying journey of your life”.
Theatre audiences will be shaking in their seats as Yvette and the team present Most Haunted’s All-Time top 10 scares, complete with unseen video footage from Haunted Castles, Manor Houses, Hospitals and Prisons.
A spokesman for the production said: “Most Haunted Live will take the theatrical experience to a whole new level with audience members taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija board and invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation.
“In this show, no-one is safe and seeing is believing.”