Whitby Pavilion to host 13th Great Seaside Vintage Fair

Organiser Caroline Brown from Rose & Brown Vintage said: “Established in 2011 these seaside events are a ‘vintage fair with a sea view’, held in Whitby and lasting a whole weekend, they are popular with stallholders and customers alike.

The fair, which is on Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1, features 40 stalls of vintage fashion and vintage homewares from the 1920s to the 1980s.

"The magical atmosphere of Whitby adds to the buzz and vibrancy of these fairs, and each time we put together a diverse, quality mix of stallholders that really works in this setting.

Whitby Pavilion is hosting the Great Seaside Vintage Fair.

“It’s an event that covers the whole spectrum of genuine vintage, with plenty of ceramics, kitchenalia, toys and artwork alongside clothing and accessories from every era, plus some small furniture, and even a sprinkling of affordable antiques.