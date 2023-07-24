Whitby Pavilion to host 60 years of Mersey music featuring hits of The Beatles, Gerry and the Pacemakers and more
This vibrant, energetic show features the Cavern Club’s resident Merseybeat combo, The Shakers, plus guest artists Neil Ainsby as Gerry Marsden and
Victoria Jones as Cilla Black with actor Paul Codman as the show’s host.
It is very much a love letter to Liverpool as uniquely, every song in the show was performed by a Liverpool 60s artist, showcasing the city’s world-beating musical heritage.
Hear the big Mersey sound hits, classic Cavern stompers and a shot of rhythm & blues and rock n’ roll from The Beatles, Gerry and The Pacemakers,
The Searchers, Cilla Black, The Merseybeats, Billy J Kramer and The Dakotas, The Big Three and many more.
You can see the show on Friday August 4, at 7.30pm.
Email [email protected] or call the Pavilion box office on 01947 824770.