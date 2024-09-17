Whitby Pavilion to host 60s Music Spectacular - with ex-Manfred Mann star to headline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sixties pop icon Paul Jones is set to headline the second of the Whitby 60s music festivals, taking place from September 20 to 22 at Whitby Pavilion.

Jones sprung to prominence in the early 60s as lead vocalist with Manfred Mann, with whom he had several hit records including Do Wah Diddy Diddy and Pretty Flamingo, 54321 and If you gotta go – go now.

Jones will take to stage at the hugely popular three-day music event (and afternoon sessions) on the evening of Saturday 21 September.

The Friday, Saturday and Sunday event will also include Amen Corner, The Swinging Blue Jeans, Union Gap, The Foremost and tributes to The Four Seasons, Elvis, the Kinks and many more.

Paul Jones is also renowned for his harmonica playing fronts with his band The Manfreds these days which includes appearances by his long-time band members Mike D’Abo and Tom McGuiness.

Paul has special memories of playing in north east venues from the 60s and said it’s hard to imagine that some 60 years on, that the songs from that period still evoke happy times.

"I often see three generations now at live gigs; the music from that time has been passed down through so many families,” he said.

“I am delighted that the long-running 60s festivals continue to flourish.

"They bring so many people to the coast for fish and chips and three days and nights of recalling the magical decade.

"I am so much looking forward to it and the band love playing the Whitby Pavilion too.”

Jones, now 82, has had a varied career after leaving Manfred Man.

He went solo and the hits continued High Time and Bad, Bad Boy were both top five UK hits immediately on quitting the band.

For more than three decades he hosted The Blues Show for BBC Radio 2, presented many TV shows and made lots of appearances as an actor including The Sweeney, Z Cars and starred in the West End.

For many though Paul Jones’ singing and playing the harmonica will likely be what they remember him best for.

The full weekend package for all afternoon and evening shows is £99 and individual tickets are available.

Call the ticket hotline 01757 700042 or 07990 073574.