Whitby Pavilion to host Shrek The Musical performance - here's where to get tickets
Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek.
One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairy-tale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions.
Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek JR is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.
Final rehearsals for this fabulous junior show are now in full swing and Director Rosalie Abel, alongside musical Director Zena Bentley, are delighted at how hard these young performers have been working to bring this colourful show to life.
The performance runs at Whitby Pavilion from November 30 to December 2, at 7pm, with a matinee on December 2, at 2pm.
Book online at www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or in person, by calling 01947 824770.