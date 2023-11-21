Whitby Pavilion to host Shrek The Musical performance - here's where to get tickets

It’s a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favourite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairy-tale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance.

Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek.

One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairy-tale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions.

Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek JR is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.

Rehearsals for Shrek The Musical which is coming to Whitby Pavilion.

Final rehearsals for this fabulous junior show are now in full swing and Director Rosalie Abel, alongside musical Director Zena Bentley, are delighted at how hard these young performers have been working to bring this colourful show to life.

The performance runs at Whitby Pavilion from November 30 to December 2, at 7pm, with a matinee on December 2, at 2pm.