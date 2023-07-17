In Diane’s Deli, Sean Ginty is a café owner in Paradise Heights – a quiet and unassuming man who wears a watch that stopped over 25 years ago.

He’s a father figure to both his staff; literary student Jake, and Gabrielle, an artist and scarred survivor of a horrific fire that left her orphaned some years ago. It’s a quiet but somewhat idyllic existence.

DS Mackey, from the local police, is a burnt out and bitter man with an eye for opportunity and the other eye on Sean; he is more than curious about his past.

Diane's Deli is coming to Whitby Pavilion.

When a woman turns up in the café late one night, a chain of events is set in motion that will have devastating effects on all their lives.

Following on from the fabulous success of The Haunting of Blaine Manor and The Bench: A Tale from Paradise Heights, at Whitby Pavilion this year, Joe O’Byrne returns to the Pavilion with his next tale in the critically acclaimed series Tales from Paradise Heights.

The plays can be watched in any order.

Playwright, director, screenwriter and actor Joe O'Byrne, said: "It's wonderful to be returning to Whitby Pavilion - the third time and the third play this year.

"The Pavilion management and staff are amazing to work with, and I'm back in 2024 with three other plays from the series.”

The two-hour show is on Saturday July 22, 7.30pm start.