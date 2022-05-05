Whitby Pavilion to screen special documentary to honour the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The digital cinema based in the grand Victorian theatre will join other cinemas across the country in screening a new documentary, Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts - a unique and inventive feature documentary about the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Directed by the late, great and much celebrated Roger Michell (Notting Hill, The Duke) and produced by prolific British producer Kevin Loader (Nowhere Boy, The Lady in the Van), Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts is a nostalgic, uplifting and fresh modern chronicle of the extraordinary 70-year reign of The Queen, the longest-reigning British monarch and longest-serving female head of state in history.

Throughout May, there will also be screenings of Downton Abbey: A New Era (May 15 to 19) where the Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess's newly inherited villa.

Whitby Pavilion is also hosting Downton Abbey.

Tickets for all upcoming screenings are now on sale and are available online via www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or from the Whitby Pavilion Box Office on (01947) 824770.

Screening dates & times

Downton Abbey (PG)

Sunday May 15, 5pm; Monday May 16, 2pm; Tuesday May 17, 2pm; Wednesday May 18, 7pm; Thursday May 19, 7pm.

A documentary about the Queen is showing at Whitby Pavilion cinema.

Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts (PG)