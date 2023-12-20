News you can trust since 1882
Entrants in the 2023 Sutcliffe Trophy competition, from Whitby Photographic Society members.Entrants in the 2023 Sutcliffe Trophy competition, from Whitby Photographic Society members.
Whitby Photographic Society create images Frank Meadow Sutcliffe might take today

Whitby Photographic Society has recently completed its competition for the Sutcliffe Trophy which is sponsored and judged by Mike Shaw (formerly of the Sutcliffe Gallery).
By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Dec 2023, 16:26 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 16:27 GMT

It involves members of the club imagining how Frank Meadow Sutcliffe, one of Britain’s greatest early photographers, might create photographs today.

Rules state that entries must be taken in and around Whitby.

The best pictures, as judged by Mike Shaw, are put into three categories – winner, runner-up and those described as highly commended.

Winner - Secret Embrace, Graham Robinson

1. Sutcliffe Trophy competition

Winner - Secret Embrace, Graham Robinson Photo: submitted

Runner-up - Santa Special, Lance Garrard

2. Sutcliffe Trophy competition

Runner-up - Santa Special, Lance Garrard Photo: Lance Garrard

Highly commended - Fishing from the Pier at Sunset, Tony Hewitt.

3. Sutcliffe Trophy competition

Highly commended - Fishing from the Pier at Sunset, Tony Hewitt. Photo: submitted

Highly commended - Lower Harbour - Whitby, Peter Littlewood

4. Sutcliffe Trophy competition

Highly commended - Lower Harbour - Whitby, Peter Littlewood Photo: submitted

