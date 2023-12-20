Whitby Photographic Society create images Frank Meadow Sutcliffe might take today
Whitby Photographic Society has recently completed its competition for the Sutcliffe Trophy which is sponsored and judged by Mike Shaw (formerly of the Sutcliffe Gallery).
By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Dec 2023, 16:26 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 16:27 GMT
It involves members of the club imagining how Frank Meadow Sutcliffe, one of Britain’s greatest early photographers, might create photographs today.
Rules state that entries must be taken in and around Whitby.
The best pictures, as judged by Mike Shaw, are put into three categories – winner, runner-up and those described as highly commended.
