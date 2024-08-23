Whitby Pirate Festival: here's a run down of what's going on at this year's event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s Whitby Pirate Festival promises to be the most thrilling yet, with an action-packed schedule of events, performances, and activities for pirates of all ages.

The weekend of swashbuckling fun, taking place from Friday August 30 to Sunday September 1, will help to raise funds for Whitby RNLI.

Event Highlights

Beware the Redcoats are in Town: They are on the hunt for those infamous, notorious pirates to put in the stocks, so brace yourself for a skirmish or two.

Whitby Pirate Festival will welcome entertainment at The Bandstand.

The Redcoats will also be enlisting young recruits, putting them through their paces at Pirates Cove and the Bandstand.

Auction for the title of Pirate King: Auction for Pirate King be held Friday 7.30pm on board The Whitby Endeavour.

The Pirate King will wear the specially designed crown for the weekend, be the flag bearer at the Hoist Your Colours event and will judge the best-dressed pirate competition.

There is plenty of entertainment on board the Endeavour.

Arrr - plenty of entertainment on offer at Whitby Pirate Festival.

Kick off the weekend on the Friday night with traditional shanty music from The Jack Tars, fresh from their European tour.

On Saturday, get ready to party with the Auckland Shanty Singers for a rousing Pirate Shanty Night.

The weekend will be packed with music and entertainment at the Bandstand.

Enjoy performances by The Whitby Tillermen, Ravens Morris, Coleen’s Fancy, Pirates on Deck, Pen and Stu, and the Whitby Community Choir.

Check out the range of stalls, including merchandise, a tombola and some interesting Pirate games, as well as Pirate Selfie stop.

Best Dressed Pirate Competition takes place on the Saturday, 2pm at the Bandstand, judged by the Pirate King.

Categories include under 13s, over 13s, Salty Sea dogs (best pirate dog) and parrots.

Hoist the Colours

In a celebration of 20 years of Whitby Pirates and 200 years of the RNLI, there will be a flag raising at the Bandstand on Sunday, at 1pm.

Meet a pirate at Pirates Cove near the Endeavour and have your face painted.

Chapel on the Hill will host a Treasure Hunters’ Bazaar on the Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.

The bazaar features a variety of stalls offering pirate- themed merchandise, crafts, and food, mead and rum.

Other events

Pirate Creation Station for Mini Marauders: Story telling with Grumble Bear at 11am and 2pm, build a pirate boat and create your own flag for Hoist the Colours with Nan and Van.

Find Yer Sea Legs Shanty Workshops led by The Auckland Shanty Singers will take place at the Chapel on the Hill balcony.

Saturday, 10.30am to 11.30am – Find yer sea legs

Sunday, 10.30am to 11.30am and 2.30pm 3.30pm - The life of Francis Drake

Pay on the door.

Older Pirates can embark on a geocache treasure hunt around the Whitby pubs The Quirky Den, The Endeavour, aboard The Whitby Endeavour, The Black Horse, Esk Vaults, The Elsinore, The Ship and The Star.

Donate to look in the treasure chest – if you like it, keep it but replace it with something of the same value or amusement.

Whitby Pirate Festival has been raising funds for Whitby RNLI since 2008.

You will see lots of Pirate Bucket rattlers in town if you want to donate.