Whitby pop star Alistair Griffin to perform King's Coronation gig at Eskdale, Castleton
Whitby pop star Alistair Griffin will return to his old stomping ground to perform a special show at The Eskdale in Castleton, to celebrate the King’s Coronation on Sunday May 7.
Though Alistair now lives in York, his parents are regulars at the pub which has recently won a place in the prestigious Michelin Guide and has undergone an extensive refurbishment.
The special show will take place in the landscaped garden which now boasts a stage area, fire pit and backdrop of the River Esk.
Alistair, who appeared on BBC Fame Academy in 2003 and reached the final, said: “You couldn't get more of a local for us as The Eskdale is literally at the bottom of our road.
"It's where I played one of my first gigs back in the day so it's a bit special to be coming back.
"We played last year in the garden on a beautiful day, it's a stunning setting by the river."
Alistair will bring his acoustic band and play a variety of his own songs as well as foot-tapping classics.
Also playing the special show is fiddle player Tony O' Donnell with his Irish folk repertoire which is sure to have people up dancing.
The Eskdale's landlord Marcus Boxshall-Smith said: “This is the third time Alistair has performed live with us and we love sharing his music with the local community.”
A barbecue will run all day from noon, live music from 2.30pm and drinks round the fire pit at 8pm.
Alistair will also be appearing at music festival, Meadowfest, in Malton, on July 29.