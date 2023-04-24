News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them
4 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
51 minutes ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist

Whitby pop star Alistair Griffin to perform King's Coronation gig at Eskdale, Castleton

Whitby pop star Alistair Griffin will return to his old stomping ground to perform a special show at The Eskdale in Castleton, to celebrate the King’s Coronation on Sunday May 7.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST

Though Alistair now lives in York, his parents are regulars at the pub which has recently won a place in the prestigious Michelin Guide and has undergone an extensive refurbishment.

The special show will take place in the landscaped garden which now boasts a stage area, fire pit and backdrop of the River Esk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alistair, who appeared on BBC Fame Academy in 2003 and reached the final, said: “You couldn't get more of a local for us as The Eskdale is literally at the bottom of our road.

Alistair Griffin will be performing at The Eskdale, Castleton, near Whitby, for the King's Coronation.Alistair Griffin will be performing at The Eskdale, Castleton, near Whitby, for the King's Coronation.
Alistair Griffin will be performing at The Eskdale, Castleton, near Whitby, for the King's Coronation.
Most Popular

"It's where I played one of my first gigs back in the day so it's a bit special to be coming back.

"We played last year in the garden on a beautiful day, it's a stunning setting by the river."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alistair will bring his acoustic band and play a variety of his own songs as well as foot-tapping classics.

Also playing the special show is fiddle player Tony O' Donnell with his Irish folk repertoire which is sure to have people up dancing.

Alistair Griffin will be performing at The Eskdale, Castleton, near Whitby, for the King's Coronation.Alistair Griffin will be performing at The Eskdale, Castleton, near Whitby, for the King's Coronation.
Alistair Griffin will be performing at The Eskdale, Castleton, near Whitby, for the King's Coronation.

The Eskdale's landlord Marcus Boxshall-Smith said: “This is the third time Alistair has performed live with us and we love sharing his music with the local community.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A barbecue will run all day from noon, live music from 2.30pm and drinks round the fire pit at 8pm.

Alistair will also be appearing at music festival, Meadowfest, in Malton, on July 29.

Related topics:CoronationYork