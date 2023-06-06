Whitby property - take a look at these 17 stunning new properties recently added to the market

There are some stunning new properties for sale in Whitby – we take a look at some of the ones that have come on to the market recently.
These 17 properties are for sale in and around Whitby, on the Zoopla website right now.
Visit www.zoopla.co.uk/ to find out more.
1. Sandsend Road, Sandsend
Four-bedroom end terrace house for sale with Carter Jonas, £900,000
Photo: Zoopla Photo: submitted
2. Egton Road, Aislaby
Three-bedroom detached house for sale with Carter Jonas, £695,000.
Photo: Zoopla Photo: submitted
3. Newholm, Whitby
Six-bedroom detached house for sale with Hope & Braim, £625,000.
Photo: Zoopla Photo: submitted
4. The Square, Robin Hood's Bay
Four-bedroom detached house for sale with Carter Jonas, o/o £600,000
Photo: Zoopla Photo: submitted