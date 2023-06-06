News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Some lovely new properties are on the Whitby area housing market this week.Some lovely new properties are on the Whitby area housing market this week.
Some lovely new properties are on the Whitby area housing market this week.

Whitby property - take a look at these 17 stunning new properties recently added to the market

There are some stunning new properties for sale in Whitby – we take a look at some of the ones that have come on to the market recently.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:08 BST

These 17 properties are for sale in and around Whitby, on the Zoopla website right now.

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk/ to find out more.

Four-bedroom end terrace house for sale with Carter Jonas, £900,000 Photo: Zoopla

1. Sandsend Road, Sandsend

Four-bedroom end terrace house for sale with Carter Jonas, £900,000 Photo: Zoopla Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Three-bedroom detached house for sale with Carter Jonas, £695,000. Photo: Zoopla

2. Egton Road, Aislaby

Three-bedroom detached house for sale with Carter Jonas, £695,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Six-bedroom detached house for sale with Hope & Braim, £625,000. Photo: Zoopla

3. Newholm, Whitby

Six-bedroom detached house for sale with Hope & Braim, £625,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Four-bedroom detached house for sale with Carter Jonas, o/o £600,000 Photo: Zoopla

4. The Square, Robin Hood's Bay

Four-bedroom detached house for sale with Carter Jonas, o/o £600,000 Photo: Zoopla Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:WhitbyZoopla