Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drinkers met up on Easter Saturday for this year’s event, starting at the Little Angel on Flowergate, with the aim of having one alcoholic drink in each of the 28 pubs and clubs on the circuit.

Organiser Lee Waring thanked everyone who went along and hailed the day as “amazing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve waited so long to hit the 100 people mark and when I saw the people waiting outside the Little Angel there was no doubt this was the one,” he said.

The Whitby Pub Crawl attracted a record 145 people on its 25th anniversary.

“The drinks sold in there came to 108 on the till - then it turned out that a bunch didn’t wait at the first pub and went to Elsinore first and then back.

“We did a count of how many used the taxis from The White House to The Stakesby Arms.

"We had 145 people.

“It would be nice to round up to 150 next year.”

The event started back in 1999 when Lee worked at the old dairy – they put a sign up in the canteen so pretty much everyone was from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pub crawls have seen people in fancy dress – this year three blind mice joined the event, while previous ones have seen characters from the Willy Wonka movie and and Knights of the Round Table on St George’s Day.