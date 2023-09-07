Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prices at The Angel Hotel in New Quay Road will be reduced for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day in the Wetherspoon pub.

So, for example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25 on Tax Equality Day.

All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby's The Angel Hotel is offering 7.5 per cent off food and drink on September 14 as part of Tax Equality Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and can use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.

The pub’s manager, Hayley Robinson, said: “It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.