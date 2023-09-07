News you can trust since 1882
Whitby pub to cut price of food and drink by 7.5 per cent for a day

A Whitby pub is to cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent on Thursday September 14, tohighlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
Prices at The Angel Hotel in New Quay Road will be reduced for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day in the Wetherspoon pub.

So, for example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25 on Tax Equality Day.

All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT.

Whitby's The Angel Hotel is offering 7.5 per cent off food and drink on September 14 as part of Tax Equality Day.
By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and can use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.

The pub’s manager, Hayley Robinson, said: “It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

“We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”

