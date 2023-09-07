Whitby pub to cut price of food and drink by 7.5 per cent for a day
Prices at The Angel Hotel in New Quay Road will be reduced for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day in the Wetherspoon pub.
So, for example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25 on Tax Equality Day.
All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT.
By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and can use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.
The pub’s manager, Hayley Robinson, said: “It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.
"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.
“We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”