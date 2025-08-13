Whitby pump track hosts Pump 'n Jump jam during regatta weekend

By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Aug 2025, 16:44 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 16:44 BST
The team behind Whitby’s new Pump Track on the West Cliff hosted the inaugural Whitby Regatta Pump 'n Jump jam recently.

The event went down a storm, with stalls from Shredds11, DOH Pizza and Richardson's Cycles, plus fun and games that included a limbo, timed races around the track, and a high jump challenge that “wowed the crowds."

The event was a number of attractions on the West Cliff that reeled in the punters while the annual regatta took place.

Whitby’s pump track opened earlier this year – and it was a project that was a long time in the making!

Riders warm up before the games begin. photo: Scott Wickingplaceholder image
Riders warm up before the games begin. photo: Scott Wicking

The idea of the track was to engage the community in a fun, safe experience, free from traffic, for all ages and abilities, with open access at all hours.

Scott Wicking, founder and the main driving force behind the community-led project, said the track catered for all skill levels, from people just learning, to more advanced riders able to shred.

