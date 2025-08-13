Whitby pump track hosts Pump 'n Jump jam during regatta weekend

The team behind Whitby’s new Pump Track on the West Cliff hosted the inaugural Whitby Regatta Pump 'n Jump jam recently.

The event went down a storm, with stalls from Shredds11, DOH Pizza and Richardson's Cycles, plus fun and games that included a limbo, timed races around the track, and a high jump challenge that “wowed the crowds."

The event was a number of attractions on the West Cliff that reeled in the punters while the annual regatta took place.

Whitby’s pump track opened earlier this year – and it was a project that was a long time in the making!

Riders warm up before the games begin. photo: Scott Wicking

The idea of the track was to engage the community in a fun, safe experience, free from traffic, for all ages and abilities, with open access at all hours.

Scott Wicking, founder and the main driving force behind the community-led project, said the track catered for all skill levels, from people just learning, to more advanced riders able to shred.