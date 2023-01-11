The community-run shop on Raglan Terrace has been providing a key service to residents of Fishburn Park and surrounding area for the past two years, offering essential items, coffee and cake and community engagement events.

The shop has something for everyone, with groups for mothers and toddlers, games for young and old, art and crafts as well as book clubs.

Additionally, the shop hosted residents from Hadrian Park Care Home in Stockton and provided a warm space for them to share stories of their memories of Fishburn Park and enjoy some tea and cake.

People enjoying a cuppa at Whitby Railway Community Shop.

The Railway Community Shop’s volunteers are inviting everyone to make a visit to the shop to enjoy a cup of tea and support the local community.

Helen Greif, the manager of the shop, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer this new service to the community.

"The shop and café are a great way to bring the community together and create a sense of belonging.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone and providing a warm and welcoming space.

"Bringing the community together is important to us.”

The Railway Community Shop is now reopen every day, with new stock arriving daily.

You can pop in from 8.30am to 5pm weekdays, 9am to 5pm Saturdays and 10am to 4pm Sundays.

All money made in the store goes back into the community.