Whitby Regatta 2022 - all the pictures from the rowing presentation evening

Crews from Fisherlads, Friendship and Scarborough rowing clubs were handed their trophies at the Whitby Regatta presentation evening at Abbey Wharf.

By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 11:16 am
Ladies' over 60s - winners Friendship.
Regatta President Jane Miller paid tribute to the rowers of all three clubs for the efforts they had put in to get the rowing races complete after the weather had held up some of the weekend’s racing.

Here are the results from the 2022 Whitby Regatta rowing races.

Ladies’ over 60s: 1 Friendship, Scoresby;

Ladies' over 50s - winners Fisherlads.

Ladies’ over 50s: 1 Fisherlads, Relentless; 2 Friendship, Falcon; 3 Friendship, Scoresby.

Men’s over 60s: 1 Fisherlads, Relentless; 2 Friendship, Pegasus; 3 Friendship, Endurance.

Men’s over 50s: 1 Scarborough, Keith Marshall; 2 Friendship, Falcon; 3 Fisherlads, Resolution.

Girls’ 14 & under: 1 Fisherlads, Louise; 2 Fisherlads, Relentless; 3 Fisherlads, Henryella.

Men's over 60s - winners Fisherlads.

Boys’ 14 & under: 1 Fisherlads, Relentless; 2 Fisherlads.

Mixed: 1 Friendship; 2 Fisherlads, Resolution; 3 Fisherlads, Louise L.

Ladies’ 30 & over: 1 Friendship, Scoresby; 2 Fisherlads, Relentless; 3 Fisherlads, Gemini.

Men’s over 30s: 1 Friendship, Falcon; 2 Fisherlads, Henryella; 3 Friendship, Eagle.

Men's over 50s - winners Scarborough.

Girls’ 16 & under: 1 Fisherlads, Henryella; 2 FIsherlads, Relentless; 3 Scarborough, Keith Marshall.

Boys’ 16 & under: 1 Fisherlads, Gemini; 2 Fisherlads, Relentless; 3 Fisherlads, Remembrance.

Ladies’ under 23s: 1 Fisherlads, Gemini; 2 Friendship, Falcon.

Men’s under 23s: 1 Friendship, Falcon; 2 Fisherlads, Relentless.

Girls' 14 and under - winners Fisherlads.

Ladies’ 40 & over: 1 Fisherlads, Relentless; 2 Fisherlads, Louise; 3 Friendship, Eagle.

Men’s 40 & over: 1 Fisherlads, Relentless; 2 Fisherlads, Gemini; 3 Scarborough, Keith Marshall.

Girls’ 18 & under: 1 Scarborough, Keith Marshall; 2 Fisherlads, Louise; 3 Friendship, Scoresby.

Boys' under 18s: 1 Fisherlads, Relentless; 2 Scarborough, Keith Marshall.

Ladies’ senior: Friendship, Falcon; 2 Fisherlads, Relentless.

Men’s senior: 1 Friendship, Falcon; 2 Scarborough, Keith Marshall.

Boys' 14 and under - winners Fisherlads.

Coser Memorial Shield, most points in men’s races: 1 Fisherlads 34pts, 2 Friendship 18pts, 3 Scarborough 10pts.

L Hutchinson Memorial Trophy, most points in ladies’ races: 1 Fisherlads 34pts, 2 Friendship 20pts, 3 Scarborough 6pts.

Ken Dale Trophy, most points in Whitby Regatta: 1 Fisherlads 71pts, 2 Friendship 42pts, 3 Scarborough 16pts.

Wilson Cup, most points from all events/regattas: 1 Fisherlads 203 pts, 2 Friendship 101pts, 3 Scarborough 55pts.

