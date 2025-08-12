Whitby Regatta: chairman praises "proper community event" - with money-spinner lined up to boost coffers

Friendship and Fisherlads rowing teams. photo: Brian Murfield

This year’s Whitby Regatta has been “a proper community event” according to its chairman.

Ivor Greer told the Whitby Gazette: "It’s been a really good regatta, a lot of local business have got involved and it’s felt like a proper community event – we just hope that that does continue for many years to come.”

The weather has been brilliant apart from losing the rowing to the wind on Saturday but their safety is more important than sticking to a programme.

"The rowing clubs have done an excellent job in getting the rowing off and having to row a lot more races on the Sunday and a few more on the Monday.

A bit of fun for Dr Who fans on Whitby West Cliff. photo: Brian Murfield

"It was a lovely spectacle to see the harbour with young rowers.”

Mr Greer praised the walking float and fancy dress parade which this year saw tractors join in the event.

“It was fantastic we got some more motorised floats and we're trying to elaborate on that next year, perhaps with a bigger run certainly for the motorised floats,” he said.

He was pleased with feedback for the spectacular fireworks finale on the Monday night which saw thousands lining vantage points in town.

"People were walking past and quite a few put money into the buckets.

"The round of applause after the last one had gone off was something that the crowds appreciate.

“We’re certainly getting the crowds that we used to get years ago so that was pleasing.”

Mr Greer highlighted the “sterling job” done by the police in making sure their presence kept potential trouble to a minimum, as well as the medics the regatta pays for, in dealing with people suffering heat exposure, bee stings and falls and the marshalls who put in solid, hard graft.

An ongoing Crowdfunder set up to help raise cash for the regatta has passed the £2,000 mark with donations coming in while the event was on.

Mr Greer they were working on a target of £25,000 which would cover the whole event including cash for air displays.

A fundraising evening is due to take place at The Met on November 14 to include live entertainment and an auction of promises.

More details to come.