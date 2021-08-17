Whitby Regatta countdown is on - here's what's going on over the weekend

A delay to lockdown measures being eased has meant the event, for this year, has had to be scaled back.

But there will still be plenty for everyone to enjoy.

Chairman Ivor Greer told the Gazette: “Regatta is back and we have got something to look forward to.

Whitby Regatta fireworks display.

"But we are not Covid-free and people must be aware that we need to be promoting wearing of masks and giving people space.

"It’s a matter of people being vigilant.”

After an initial lack of interest, Monday’s parade is now on, currently with three entrants, starting from the Market Place at 10am.

There is still time to join in the fun - you can email [email protected] if you would like to take part.

The grand parade at a previous Whitby Regatta.

Rowing races between Whitby's Friendship and Fishermen's crews, as well as Scarborough, will take place from Friday (Aug 20) to Monday (Aug 23) with the presentation to be held near the rowing club houses on Monday at 7.30pm.

Mr Greer said a minute’s silence will be observed beforehand to pay tribute to those lost over the past 18 months.

The West Cliff area will play host to some small stalls while 95 Alive and the fire service will be in the road closed area along North Terrace, along with Doctor Phantasma’s dynamic show of circus-type acts, on all three days, with show times to be announced on the regatta PA system over the weekend.

Families can enjoy fairground attractions in the North Terrace car park, opposite Crescent Gardens.

Also on the West Cliff on the Saturday are the Capri Club cars and Japanese bikes, with the vintage cars and tractors on Sunday.

The motorcycle gymkhana will also take place on Sunday on the beach.

The fair will be on from 10am on the Monday down Pier Road and along part of the west pier with thrills and spills for all.

The regatta will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display on Monday night, 9.45pm start.

This year’s regatta will be self-funded.

"We didn't think it was fair going round with a begging bowl to businesses after the past year," said Mr Greer, "but they can still help if they wish."

Businesses can email [email protected] if they would like to contribute.

People can also get involved in helping to collect funds for the regatta.

"The marshalls have been working really hard to put the event on," added Mr Greer.