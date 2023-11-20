Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Then Whitby Regatta’s committee and volunteers would love to see you at its next recruitment meeting which follows hot on the heels of the first successful event.

Last month the committee – which is still wanting to recruit a secretary - held its latest planning meet-up which also attracted some interested volunteers for next year’s event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the event takes place over three days – Saturday to Monday – the committee and volunteers also carry out duties in preparation for the event on the Friday before, as well as on the following Tuesday.

The Wilson family have a great day at Whitby Regatta. picture: Richard Ponter

So anyone interested in helping could play a part by being a marshal at various events, join the team to assist the arrival of the fair on the Sunday night, or help ensure everyone gets away safely after the fireworks while shaking a collection bucket.

The invitation is there to do as little, or as much, as you would like over the course of the event – various sports clubs and organisations have already been approached by the committee to see if they would like to play a part.

Committee member Mike Nightingale said: “We know from history people start with supporting one event and then take on further responsibilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I started with my dad in the late eighties judging the vintage cars, now more than 30 years later I do five days… and the rest!

Whitby Regatta - The Red Arrows in action. picture: Richard Ponter

“As the committee and volunteers are getting older and fewer in numbers, we’d really like to see some new blood join us to ensure our town’s regatta continues, successfully, for future generations.

“We get lots of positive feedback during the course of the year – as well as negative – and we try to use all of this to benefit the event going forward.

“Anyone can get in touch to suggest a new event, or to bring back an old event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having those people then help run that event can make such a difference.

“Just look at the return of the Whitby Regatta sea swim earlier this year.

"Rather than just talking about it, or typing about it, a group of people banded together to make it happen and it was a huge success.

“So if there are people who would like to come forward to help make the baby show or dog show happen for example, we’ve love to hear from you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Similarly, if we manage to bring back the greasy pole and raft race, we could do with people to help with those, or with events on the beach or on West Cliff.

“There has already been some interest in helping to revamp Monday’s regatta parade.

"There’s nothing to stop that getting bigger and better once again with, potential youth groups and schools getting more involved, while local businesses could bring back the floats – they just need to complete all the necessary paperwork.”

The next meeting is at Whitby Conservative Club on Wednesday, November 29, from 7pm.